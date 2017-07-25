Rick Ross On Why He Hasn’t Signed A Female Rapper: ‘I Would End Up F**king’

The new VH1 series Signed will followas he look for new artists to sign to his label. The show has gotten some solid buzz and Ross stopped by The Breakfast Club to discuss, but things took an odd turn when the subject of female rappers came up.

Apparently, the music mogul isn’t too hyped about signing a female artist. When Angela Yee asked why he hasn’t explored the femcee talent pool, Ross responded with, “I never did it because I always thought I would end up f*cking the female rapper, f*cking the business up. I’m so focused on my business. I got to be honest with you.” He continued, “She’s looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f*ck her a couple of times.”

That’s right, it seems like if you’re a woman with bars, you might have to give up the goods if you want success at MMG.

Angela Yee pushed Ross, bringing up the fact that he’s written for a few female MCs. She even brought Trina‘s name into the conversation, which caused the hosts to question if Ross had a sexual relationship with her. Ross’ response? “She most definitely somebody I would loved to have vibed with on that level, but you know, she had a situation with somebody that was a big homie in my city…I’m just one of those dudes. If you rock with one of my homies, cool. Ima spare you.”

There you have it. If you’re a woman having sex with one of Rick Ross’ friends then maybe he’ll back off and you can have a rap career with MMG. Forget about talent or being able to maintain a professional relationship. Thanks for clarifying, Rozay!

You can watch his full interview with The Breakfast Club below.





