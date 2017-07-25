Rob Who? Blac Chyna Buys Herself A Ferrari

They say the best revenge is success, and Blac Chyna is out here breaking hearts.

Just weeks after filing a restraining order against her ex Rob Kardashian for exposing her nude photos on the Internet, Chy has moved on to bigger and faster things. On Monday, the reality star purchased a 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider, which has a starting price of around $334k.

Thank you @clm91302 for my 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider and my custom @forgiato wheels A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Of course, Chyna had to get her new whip customized with Forgiato wheels, so the total price turned out to be way more than that. See below:

❤️👑 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Dreamy A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

You may recall that Rob took back all the cars he bought his baby’s mama after their explosive revenge porn fiasco, but Chy was completely unbothered. During her interview with Good Morning America, she revealed, “I gave back Rob’s jewellery because I feel as though I can’t be bought. I’m not going to let [him] hang something over my head anymore. I also read that he said that he took the cars back. No, he did not. Those cars were leased, and I was going to have to give them back.”

Rake it up 😈 @yogottikom @nickiminaj 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

💋👅 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

The Ferrari Spider came in the reality star’s life just in time to film Yo Gotti‘s “Rake It Up” video, featuring Nicki Minaj. In the track, Nicki raps, “Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna.” No word on whether that bar was foreshadowing or reminiscing, but we’ll definitely get to see the ladies face off in Gotti’s upcoming visuals.