Chicago Lyft Driver Accused Of Zip-Tying & Raping Woman At Knifepoint

A Chicago Lyft driver was arrested on July 19 after being accused of zip-tying and raping a 25-year-old woman at knifepoint after she fell asleep in his car, NBC Chicago reports.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office said Angelo McCoy, 48, of the 7200 block of South Sawyer Avenue, is facing aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery and unlawful restraint charges. McCoy had a bond hearing Monday and was held in lieu of $90,000, the report says.

The 25-year-old victim had a lot to drink on July 7 while out with friends in the River North neighborhood, the report says. She ordered a ride home from Lyft at the 400 block of North Clark Street and fell asleep in the car, she said.

When she woke up, she realized the vehicle was heading away from her home and asked to get out. McCoy drove into an alley and held her captive for two hours, said prosecutors.

Officials said a knife-wielding McCoy got in the backseat, grabbed her by the throat and tied her hands behind her back with zip ties. The victim said there were three people further down the alley who didn’t respond to her screams. Prosecutors said McCoy took her phone and driver’s license, and later demanded cash from her, the report says.

After McCoy drove away, the unidentified victim jumped out of the moving car. A driver behind McCoy’s car took the woman to a nearby police station, said prosecutors.

The victim was later taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital and examined for injuries, the Chicago Tribune reports.

“These allegations are sickening and horrifying,” said Scott Coriell, a spokesman for Lyft, in a statement expressing concern for the victim. “As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we deactivated the driver’s account and did everything we could to assist law enforcement.”

McCoy will return to court on Aug. 9.

SOURCE: NBC Chicago, Chicago Tribune

