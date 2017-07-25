Black Music Month
Connor Evans “American Bandstand” [NEW MUSIC]

kysdc Staff
Connor Evans’ “American Bandstand” combines the bubbly, upbeat vibes of a summer pop song with the trap sounds and flow of today’s hip-hop. The collision of the two genres results in a pretty dope track to turn up to. Check out the player above to listen now!

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)

Photos