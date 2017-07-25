Connor Evans “American Bandstand” [NEW MUSIC]



Connor Evans’ “American Bandstand” combines the bubbly, upbeat vibes of a summer pop song with the trap sounds and flow of today’s hip-hop. The collision of the two genres results in a pretty dope track to turn up to. Check out the player above to listen now!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Trinidad Cardona “Jennifer” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: R.LUM.R “Frustrated” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Black Tony Landed A Feature In 2 Chainz & Travis Scott’s “4 AM!” [NEW MUSIC]