Kendrick Lamar Tops VMA Nominations

Also, there will be no "gendered" categories.

The 2017 nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards were announced on Instagram Live today. Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with eight nods for his “HUMBLE” music video. Katy Perry and The Weeknd follow with five nominations. In a new twist, the network announced that it will combine the Best Female Video and Best Male Video categories into Artist of the Year. Yep, no more “gendered” categories.

Other stars who racked up nominations include Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, and Chance the Rapper. You can check out the full list below. The VMAs air Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

