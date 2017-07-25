Report: Justin Bieber Has Officially Found Jesus

It was reported earlier thatcanceled his tour because of exhaustion. Now, TMZ sources are saying that Bieber bailed for more mysterious reasons. According to site, the Biebs has found Jesus.

Someone connected to the Hillsong Church told TMZ that the “Sorry” singer has “rededicated his life to Christ.” Biebs has known to have gotten tight with Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz over the last few months, so it wouldn’t be a surprising if he’s been influencing the singer on a spiritual level. However, TMZ’s sources say the pastor didn’t advocate for the tour cancellation, a move which has apparently put a lot of people in the unemployment line. Another source says the singer’s crew is “incredibly pissed off at him” now that they’re out of a job without warning.

Despite the impact it’ll have on his team, a little prayer and humility can’t be a bad thing for the former child star, can it? Maybe we’ll even get a gospel album from the Biebs in the near future.

