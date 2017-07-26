MTV VMA Nominations

It’s that time of year…the MTV VMA list of nominations are out!
Kendrick is leading the pack with 8 nominations for “Humble”
Video of the Year:
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
Bruno Mars: “24K Magic”
Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”
DJ Khaled: “Wild Thoughts” [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]
The Weeknd: “Reminder”
Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
Best New Artist:
Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Best Collaboration:
Charlie Puth: “We Don’t Talk Anymore” [ft. Selena Gomez]
DJ Khaled: “Wild Thoughts” [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]
D.R.A.M.: “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]
The Chainsmokers: “Closer” [ft. Halsey]
Calvin Harris: “Feels” [ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean]
Zayn and Taylor Swift: “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”
Best Pop Video:
Shawn Mendes: “Treat You Better”
Ed Sheeran: “Shape of You”
Harry Styles: “Sign of the Times”
Fifth Harmony: “Down” [ft. Gucci Mane]
Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm” [ft. Skip Marley]
Miley Cyrus: “Malibu”
Best Hip Hop Video:
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
Big Sean: “Bounce Back”
Chance the Rapper: “Same Drugs”
D.R.A.M.: “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]
Migos: “Bad and Boujee” [ft. Lil Uzi Vert]
DJ Khaled: “I’m the One” [ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne]
Best Dance Video:
Zedd and Alessia Cara: “Stay”
Kygo and Selena Gomez: “It Ain’t Me”
Calvin Harris: “My Way”
Major Lazer: “Cold Water” [ft. Justin Bieber and MØ]
Afrojack: “Gone” [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]
Best Rock Video:
Coldplay: “A Head Full of Dreams”
Fall Out Boy: “Young And Menace”
Twenty One Pilots: “Heavydirtysoul”
Green Day: “Bang Bang”
Foo Fighters: “Run”
Best Fight Against the System:
Logic: “Black SpiderMan”
The Hamilton Mixtape: “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”
Big Sean: “Light”
Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”
Taboo: “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” [ft. Shailene Woodley]
John Legend: “Surefire”
Best Cinematography:
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
Imagine Dragons: “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran: “Castle on the Hill”
DJ Shadow: “Nobody Speak” [ft. Run the Jewels]
Halsey: “Now or Never”
Best Direction:
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm” [ft. Skip Marley]
Bruno Mars: “24K Magic”
Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”
The Weeknd: “Reminder”
Best Art Direction:
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
Bruno Mars: “24K Magic”
Katy Perry: “Bon Appetit” [ft. Migos]
DJ Khaled: “Wild Thoughts” [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]
The Weeknd: “Reminder”
Best Visual Effects:
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
A Tribe Called Quest: “Dis Generation”
KYLE: “iSpy” [ft. Lil Yachty]
Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm” [ft. Skip Marley]
Harry Styles: “Sign of the Times”
Best Choreography:
Kanye West: “Fade”
Ariana Grande: “Side to Side” [ft. Nicki Minaj]
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
Sia: “The Greatest”
Fifth Harmony: “Down” [ft. Gucci Mane]
Best Editing:
Future: “Mask Off”
Young Thug: “Wyclef Jean”
Lorde: “Green Light”
The Chainsmokers: “Closer” [ft. Halsey]
The Weeknd: “Reminder”