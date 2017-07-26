MTV VMA Nominations

It’s that time of year…the MTV VMA list of nominations are out!

Kendrick is leading the pack with 8 nominations for “Humble”

Video of the Year:

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars: “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled: “Wild Thoughts” [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

The Weeknd: “Reminder”

Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist:

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration:

Charlie Puth: “We Don’t Talk Anymore” [ft. Selena Gomez]

DJ Khaled: “Wild Thoughts” [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

D.R.A.M.: “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]

The Chainsmokers: “Closer” [ft. Halsey]

Calvin Harris: “Feels” [ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean]

Zayn and Taylor Swift: “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best Pop Video:

Shawn Mendes: “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran: “Shape of You”

Harry Styles: “Sign of the Times”

Fifth Harmony: “Down” [ft. Gucci Mane]

Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm” [ft. Skip Marley]

Miley Cyrus: “Malibu”

Best Hip Hop Video:

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean: “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper: “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M.: “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]

Migos: “Bad and Boujee” [ft. Lil Uzi Vert]

DJ Khaled: “I’m the One” [ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne]

Best Dance Video:

Zedd and Alessia Cara: “Stay”

Kygo and Selena Gomez: “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris: “My Way”

Major Lazer: “Cold Water” [ft. Justin Bieber and MØ]

Afrojack: “Gone” [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

Best Rock Video:

Coldplay: “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy: “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots: “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day: “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters: “Run”

Best Fight Against the System:

Logic: “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape: “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean: “Light”

Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Taboo: “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” [ft. Shailene Woodley]

John Legend: “Surefire”

Best Cinematography:

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Imagine Dragons: “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran: “Castle on the Hill”

DJ Shadow: “Nobody Speak” [ft. Run the Jewels]

Halsey: “Now or Never”

Best Direction:

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm” [ft. Skip Marley]

Bruno Mars: “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”

The Weeknd: “Reminder”

Best Art Direction:

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars: “24K Magic”

Katy Perry: “Bon Appetit” [ft. Migos]

DJ Khaled: “Wild Thoughts” [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

The Weeknd: “Reminder”

Best Visual Effects:

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

A Tribe Called Quest: “Dis Generation”

KYLE: “iSpy” [ft. Lil Yachty]

Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm” [ft. Skip Marley]

Harry Styles: “Sign of the Times”

Best Choreography:

Kanye West: “Fade”

Ariana Grande: “Side to Side” [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Sia: “The Greatest”

Fifth Harmony: “Down” [ft. Gucci Mane]

Best Editing:

Future: “Mask Off”

Young Thug: “Wyclef Jean”

Lorde: “Green Light”

The Chainsmokers: “Closer” [ft. Halsey]

The Weeknd: “Reminder”

