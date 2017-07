Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

In today’s Danni’s Dish, we talked about a Jay-Z/Kanye West documentary that is dropping on Monday and heard Amber Rose defend Blac Chyna with the whole Rob Kardashian situation.

