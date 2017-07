Donald Trump took the time today to announce that transgenders are not allowed to serve in the military. As a transgender American, I find this deplorable and proves that the current POTUS is one of the least courageous Americans alive.

He blatantly lied when he said he supported the LGBT community. Or maybe he never knew what the T stood for. Regardless, YG can truly express how I feel today

