Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Trey Songz Shoots His Shot With Halle Berry

Mr. Steal Your Girlfriend is back at it.

Staff
Leave a comment

106KMEL Presents Hip-Hop Holiday House Of Soul

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


Trey Songz has never had a problem when it comes to the ladies, but there’s one Hollywood star that he may not have a chance with.

On Tuesday, Mr. Steal Your Girl took to Twitter to reveal that he was shooting his shot at the beautiful Halle Berry via Instagram by sliding in her direct messages. He wrote:

Y'all pray for #TreySongz, he's shooting his shot. What y'all think his DM said? 😂🙏🏽 #HalleBerry

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

The mom of two has yet to respond to Trigga’s advances, but judging by one of her Instagram posts in which she’s wearing a T-Shirt that reads, “No More Boyfriends,” Trey might get left on read.

Summer's coming… let's shine up our crowns ladies! Let's do it like @justmike_

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Would you be here for Halle Berry and Trey Songz as a couple?

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos