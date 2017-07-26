FAMU Sorority Sisters Celebrate Black Beauty In #MelaninIllustrated Photo

Photo by

National
Home > National

FAMU Sorority Sisters Celebrate Black Beauty In #MelaninIllustrated Photo

A Beta Alpha chapter of Delta Sigma Theta reunion offered an opportunity for empowerment and Affirmation.

Staff
Leave a comment

A group of Florida A&M University sorority sisters made a powerful statement about Black Beauty in their #MelaninIllustrated photo shoot.

Yahoo.com reports that the tight-knit FAMU sisters traveled to Costa Rica for a reunion to celebrate joining the Beta Alpha chapter of Delta Sigma Theta 10 years ago. They’re now all professionals who have developed an unbreakable bond.

“Being in a sisterhood means having a support system and someone always there to count on,” said LaToya Owens, who organized the trip for the 56 sorority sisters.

They went to a private beach for photos in their nude-colored bathing suits. Their goal was to empower each other and to celebrate Black beauty.

“Black women are often overlooked in beauty,” Owens explained. “This was our way to shine a light on all types of Black beauty.”

Owens also stated that their sorority focuses on Black excellence. “Our commitment is to scholarship and service, and this was to honor the sisterhood,” she added.

SOURCE:  Yahoo.com

SEE ALSO:

Black Woman Wins Miss USA Crown

Young Girl Reaffirmed By Classmates After Saying She Feels Like The Black Ugly Girl

2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day Seven

Simone Biles' Most Adorable Instagram Moments

19 photos Launch gallery

Simone Biles' Most Adorable Instagram Moments

Continue reading Simone Biles’ Most Adorable Instagram Moments

Simone Biles' Most Adorable Instagram Moments

See Simone Biles' road to Rio unfold on Instagram.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos