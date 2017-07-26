FAMU Sorority Sisters Celebrate Black Beauty In #MelaninIllustrated Photo

A group of Florida A&M University sorority sisters made a powerful statement about Black Beauty in their #MelaninIllustrated photo shoot.

Yahoo.com reports that the tight-knit FAMU sisters traveled to Costa Rica for a reunion to celebrate joining the Beta Alpha chapter of Delta Sigma Theta 10 years ago. They’re now all professionals who have developed an unbreakable bond.

“Being in a sisterhood means having a support system and someone always there to count on,” said LaToya Owens, who organized the trip for the 56 sorority sisters.

They went to a private beach for photos in their nude-colored bathing suits. Their goal was to empower each other and to celebrate Black beauty.