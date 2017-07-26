Shar Jackson’s Daughter Defends Her Mom Against Child Abuse Claims

Shar Jackson made headlines earlier this week after she was hit with a restraining order by her granddaughter’s father, Chris Massey.
Massey claims in the docs that his two-year old daughter, whom he shares with the Moesha star’s daughter, Cassalei, was struck by Shar — leaving a four-inch gash on her forehead. The Zoey 101 actor added that when he approached Jackson about the mark on his daughter, she was dismissive and said she would “do whatever she wants.”
Cassalei, 22, took to social media on Wednesday to defend her mom against the restraining order. See below:
This isn’t the first incident between Cassalei and Chris. You may recall that Massey was arrested and booked in April of 2016 for domestic violence. However, she chose not to press charges.
A judge has granted Chris Massey’s request for the restraining order against Shar Jackson.
