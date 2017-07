Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Usher does his best “Carpool Karaoke” version of a record that just might not be the best to perform right now. Justin Bieber has a unfortunate run-in with the paparazzi and we find out an interesting take on “booty leakage” from Love & Hip-Hop on Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: