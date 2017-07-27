[Exclusive] Jeremiah Hicks Talks Proverbs 20:7 In “I Need A Scripture”



Proverbs 20:7: The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children are blessed after him

Follow Praise 104.1: Follow @praise1041

In today’s “I Need A Scripture,” Gospel Artist Jeremiah Hicks talks about Proverbs 20:7 and what this scripture means to him as a father who travels the world spreading the word of God through song and as a worship leader.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: