[Exclusive] Jeremiah Hicks Talks Proverbs 20:7 In “I Need A Scripture”

Proverbs 20:7: The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children are blessed after him
In today’s “I Need A Scripture,” Gospel Artist Jeremiah Hicks talks about Proverbs 20:7 and what this scripture means to him as a father who travels the world spreading the word of God through song and as a worship leader.
