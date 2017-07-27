[Exclusive] Jeremiah Hicks Talks Proverbs 20:7 In “I Need A Scripture”

Proverbs 20:7: The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children are blessed after him

In today’s “I Need A Scripture,” Gospel Artist Jeremiah Hicks talks about Proverbs 20:7 and what this scripture means to him as a father who travels the world spreading the word of God through song and as a worship leader.

