[Exclusive] Meek Mill Wants To Stop Talking About Nicki Minaj, Trick Daddy & Drake, Focus On Music

The Fam In The Morning
Every interview Meek Mill is asked about Drake or Nicki Minaj and now Trick Daddy and it has to get tiresome. However, the Philly rapper wants to get focused on the music and his 3rd studio album “Wins And Losses” is available right now. Meek talks about what he feels is his best work to date, wanting to stay away from controversy and more with The Fam In The Morning.

