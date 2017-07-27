TORRID To Be Featured As First Plus Size Brand For NYFW

Hello Beautiful Staff

Woman’s plus-size company Torrid will be making headway for the plus-size industry when it will debut as the first brand of its kind to be a part of New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The historical event will take place this September during the Spring/Summer 2018 shows.

Torrid has made its mark in the clothing industry as the go to destination for full-figured women. Their designs include plus-size swimsuits, footwear and lingerie that generally come in sizes 10 thru 30. Torrid will use their runway opportunity during NYFW to advertise their third annual Model Search competition, which will feature models showcasing the latest trends of the anticipated season.

The event provides another opportunity of diversity in the fashion industry, especially on the runway, where body image continues to be critical. “As a brand that is committed to helping all customers find her personal style, we at Torrid feel it is important to showcase the diversity of plus offerings on the most influential stage in fashion,” shares Torrid CEO, Kay Hong. “Ultimately our objective is to show great fashion combined with body positivity and inclusivity.”

To find out more about Torrid, go here.

