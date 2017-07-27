Too Far? Tiffany Wants To Work With Bill Cosby So Badly She’ll “Drink The Juice”

Actress Tiffany Haddish has been cracking everyone up during his press rounds for her hit film,

But one of her jabs went a little too far. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the publication asked Haddish who her comedic heroes were in the industry. Her response ruffled a lot of feathers:

“Bill Cosby – I still want to work with Bill Cosby. I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice. I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn.”

After pausing for laughter, she continued saying “But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”

The joke referenced the multiple sexual allegations against Bill Cosby for allegedly drugging and sleeping with women.

Haddish also named other Black comedic figures in her response including Richard Pryor, Lenny Bruce, Carol Burnett and Regina Hall, but the damage was done.

Twitter caught word of the joke and reacted accordingly:

Wait. Tiffany Haddish said she still wants to work w/ Bill Cosby? Girl…. pic.twitter.com/ClfLrAo3eq — NBT (@nickythetee_) July 27, 2017

Tiffany Haddish basically said she would let Cosby drug and rape her just so she can work with him in a movie. — Becca🕊 (@MJStarLover) July 26, 2017

SICKENING & UNFUNNY! BAN THIS DUMB B*TCH'S MOVIES! #TiffanyHaddish makes VERY awkward #BillCosby drug joke https://t.co/Lxl76T6250 — dina stavola (@dinastavola) July 27, 2017

Hopefully this joke gone wrong won’t stop her career momentum.

