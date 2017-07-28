[The Fam Exclusive] Danni Starr Sits Down With Woman Who Allegedly Met R. Kelly Gives Explosive Details

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
R. Kelly has been in the news again for alleged sex scandal where the families of young women including Jocelyn Savage are saying the singer is keeping them “hostage.” Buzzfeed writer Jim Derogatis even claims that Kelly is under FBI Investigation. A listener of The Fam In The Morning emailed us claiming to have had contact with the singer. The woman, who chose to be known as “M” also claims to have had sexual contact with the singer.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“M” gives her story exclusively to Danni Starr and The Fam and you will not believe some of the things she’s claiming.
Related: John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of People Have A Bunch Of Girlfriends’
Related: Father Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Captive Says The Singer’s Relationship To 17-Year-Old Girls Is Like Slavery
17 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture
15 photos Launch gallery
17 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture
1. The Best Of Aaliyah1 of 15
2. “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” Redefines R&B2 of 15
3. Aaliyah … The Trendsetter3 of 15
4. The Swoop Bang4 of 15
5. Better Than The Boys5 of 15
6. A Match Made In Heaven6 of 15
7. Aaliyah Becomes A Triple Threat7 of 15
8. A New Image…8 of 15
9. Aaliyah Embraces Her Sexiness9 of 15
10. The New Aaliyah10 of 15
11. From Tomboy To Sex Symbol11 of 15
12. Her Last Video12 of 15
13. ‘Queen Of The Damned’13 of 15
14. Posthumous Success14 of 15
comments – Add Yours