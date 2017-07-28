[The Fam Exclusive] Danni Starr Sits Down With Woman Who Allegedly Met R. Kelly Gives Explosive Details

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

R. Kelly has been in the news again for alleged sex scandal where the families of young women including Jocelyn Savage are saying the singer is keeping them “hostage.” Buzzfeed writer Jim Derogatis even claims that Kelly is under FBI Investigation. A listener of The Fam In The Morning emailed us claiming to have had contact with the singer. The woman, who chose to be known as “M” also claims to have had sexual contact with the singer.

“M” gives her story exclusively to Danni Starr and The Fam and you will not believe some of the things she’s claiming.