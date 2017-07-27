First Look At The Progressive Movement ‘7 TRiiiBES Universal Blueprint’

is on a mission to uplift their community. The collective of rappers, initially formed in Union City, New Jersey, are uniting to tackle topics we all struggle with: justice, love and maintaining a stable living condition. Their powerful words and unique messaging is currently missing in hip hop culture.

Now, members Ki Bohiti, LiveHigher, Siva, Kast, EricTheRed, Above, Du-rag and PFlippa are dropping Universal Blueprint. Rhymers become philosophers as each member explores seven pillars they believe enrich their souls and makes life worth living.

Check out the video below, which is produced and directed by JLove Calderón, and co-directed by WaAak Uno. Be sure to support 7TRiiiBES.

