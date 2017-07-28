Oh No! Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Death Ruled A Suicide

The death of judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first African-American woman to serve on New York’s highest court, has been ruled a suicide. pic.twitter.com/JnZBDQxw6B — Black News (@BlackNewsOutlet) July 27, 2017

A coroner has found that Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam committed suicide.

According to PIX 11, New York City’s medical examiner concluded that Abdus-Salaam died by drowning and suicide. The news station also reported that Abdus-Salaam, the first black woman to serve on New York state’s highest court, was found in the Hudson River body this past April.

The NYPD closed the investigation on May 3.

“There is no apparent injuries to her body. It appears to be noncriminal at this point,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

While there were plenty of questions initially, police were waiting for the medical examiner to perform an autopsy before ruling the death a suicide.

“Despite the ongoing investigation, some media outlets and others have conjectured that Sheila was the victim of a ‘probable suicide.’ These reports have frequently included unsubstantiated comments concerning my wife’s possible mental and emotional state of mind at the time of her death,” Rev. Canon Gregory A. Jacobs said.

He added: “Those of us who loved Sheila and knew her well do not believe that these unfounded conclusions have any basis in reality. And in the absence of any conclusive evidence, we believe such speculations to be unwarranted and irresponsible.”

As New York Daily News reported: Before joining the state’s top court, Abdus-Salaam served as a Manhattan Supreme Court judge for 14 years, and worked as an attorney with East Brooklyn Legal Services Corps.

Rest in peace Judge Abdus-Salaam.

