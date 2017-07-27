Jay-Z Is Focused On How Bootylicious Beyoncé Looks At SoulCycle

Hello Beautiful Staff

Beyoncé recently gave birth to twins, but she’s back in the gym and working off that baby weight, naturally. The Lemonade singer was spotted in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday, taking in a workout with her husband, Jay-Z.

Rumors were swirling that the star had some lipo done when pictures appeared with figure looking mighty slim. Clearly, the Internet does not understand the power of a corset.

We love to see the Carters working out together and Queen Bey getting it together like a normal mom does.

