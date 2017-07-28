6-Month-Old Son Dies After Young Mom Leaves Him Alone To Smoke Weed With Friends

A 22-year-old Michigan mother has been arrested and charged with the murder of her 6-month-old son who was allegedly strapped in a car seat in her apartment for days without food.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Lovily K. Johnson, 22, was charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of Noah Edward Johnson. She admitted to authorities that she left the baby alone for roughly 12 hours on July 17.

According to court records, she fed her baby son a bottle in the morning, but ended up leaving to hang out with friends to smoke marijuana. Investigators reported that after Johnson was done, “she returned home that afternoon, checked on Noah and found him unresponsive. [To which] Ms. Johnson contacted her father for a ride to the hospital.”

For whatever reason, she did not call 911.

“Noah’s body was in advanced stages of decomposition,’’ court records show. “His stomach was obviously bloated, his eyes were glossy, and he was emitting a strong, foul odor. Noah had blood on his genitals and buttocks.’’

Wyoming, Michigan, Detective Robert Meredith wrote in an affidavit: “Upon arrival, Noah was clearly deceased and had been for some time. Johnson . . . admitted that Noah was under her care and no one else’s care for the last four days.

He added: “Johnson admitted to being at home multiple times a day during that time frame. She knowingly and intentionally deprived him of the necessities of life by not feeding him since Monday evening. During this time, Noah remained buckled in a car seat on the upper floor of Johnson’s apartment with no air conditioning.’’

This isn’t the first time that Johnson has been in trouble with the law. As the Free Press writes, she was on probation for embezzling from a business.

If convicted of felony murder, Johnson faces mandatory life in prison as first-degree child abuse is punishable by any term up to life in the state of Michigan.

