Teen Who Livestreamed Sister Dying After Car Wreck Pleads Not Guilty

After recording a livestreamed apparent acknowledgement of responsibility, 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez of Stockton, California pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter of her younger sister, NBC News reports.

According to the police, Sanchez, who was intoxicated while driving, overturned her car on Friday. She had two passengers: her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez Estrada, and another 14-year-old girl. Jacqueline died, and the other teen suffered a leg injury.

“I f—–g killed my sister, OK?” Sanchez stated in a video that appears to show Jacqueline’s body, recorded outside her car and posted on Instagram. “This is the last thing I wanted to happen, OK?…Rest in peace, sweetie. If you don’t survive, I am so f—–g sorry.”

In addition to manslaughter, the prosecutor charged Sanchez with a count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury, and two counts of driving with an elevated blood alcohol content causing injury.

Sanchez’s attorney, Ramnik Samrao, said his client feels responsible for her sister’s death, NBC reported. But he argued that Sanchez is not guilty of a crime. He’s asking the public to avoid rushing to a judgement about Sanchez’s character based on the video.

The prosecutor said Sanchez faces up to 13 years and eight months in state prison.

SOURCE: NBC News

