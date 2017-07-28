Senate Fails To Repeal Obamacare…Again

On Friday with a 49-51 vote, GOP Senate members were again thwarted in their attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Three GOP Senators, John McCain (R-Arizona), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), along with all Senate Democrats voted against the bill, offering a visceral defeat in the latest attempt to strike down President Obama‘s signature legislation.

McCain, Collins and Murkowski were also able to single-handedly signal to the Trump administration that there are members of the GOP who refuse to just fall in rank. Senators have spent the last few days in chamber, voting on amendments to the bill and replacement options.

Most of the drama centered around McCain, who at first was absent when his name was called. Later, he entered the chambers and with a hand signal offered a “no vote” with a thumbs down signal. The Senator was recently diagnosed with a glioblastoma, a common, but malignant brain tumor.

WATCH: The moment Sen. John McCain voted no on "skinny" Obamacare repeal pic.twitter.com/r8mQIPfWsP — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 28, 2017

Several members made impassioned speeches on the Senate floor, offering emotional revelations about their personal struggles with healthcare and how repealing the bill would affect millions of Americans.

Senator Mazie Hirono, who is battling stage 4 cancer, gave a human face to the bill, explaining how her family immigrated to the states from Japan and their struggles with cost for healthcare.

To my GOP colleagues, after I was diagnosed with cancer, you showed me your care. You showed me your compassion. So where is that tonight? pic.twitter.com/BfWMIDd0Vo — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) July 28, 2017

A report by the Congressional Budget Office on Thursday revealed that the version of the GOP’s bill would leave 16 million more American uninsured by 2018.

