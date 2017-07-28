Eastside Ivo Joins The Morning Heat To Talk About Gas Prank Backlash



Instagram comedian, Eastside Ivo, has been getting some backlash after a gasoline prank he did went wrong. Known for doing outrageous pranks like pouring “gasoline” on his head in a Target, someone decided to do a very similar prank inside of a Little Ceaser in Detroit. Things went south when another person inside the shop decided to pull his gun out.

The Morning Heat caught up with Eastside Ivo to talk about the original prank, whether the second one was his mastermind as well and more. Check out the prank below.

Classsssiiiicccc 😂😂😂 this is 100% real @sysko313 @_aywhun @eastside_ivo – Crazy shit in public Part 3 A post shared by Uncle Squeeze (@eastside_ivo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

