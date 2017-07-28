Safaree Samuels To Nicki Minaj: ‘You Were Supposed To Have My Child’

It’s mourning season for the brokenhearted this summer — or at least for‘s exes.

Meek Mill recently went on a radio show and said his split with Nicki was “a loss.” Now, her other ex, Safaree Samuels, is feeling the heartbreak. The rapper and TV personality took to Twitter today. See below:

Oop! #Safaree is in his feelings today. He must have seen that #MeekMill interview when he said #NickiMinaj was "the one" (See previous post) 👀👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

The tweet has since been deleted, but it’s already got people talking. Did Safaree and Nick have baby plans? Is the Love & Hip Hop star just in desperate need for attention? Whether his tweet was true or not, Twitter already decided to go off. See the cackles below:

Safaree: I really want a kid.. nicki you were suppose to have my child.. I can't believe this is life… Us: pic.twitter.com/itSurDTibc — This woman (@KingThandie) July 27, 2017

"nicki you were suppose to have my child." pic.twitter.com/Nk9yvie3ZT — NIKO ☔ (@Niko_THDL) July 27, 2017

Everyone in the club having fun and Safaree just thinking of Nicki pic.twitter.com/MzMikYmM8u — Big Wengz Stan (@EscoMus) July 27, 2017

Nicki ? Having a child with you ? You a joke pic.twitter.com/a8POXvg0bC — TAY MINAJ 🦋 (@_TAYMINAJ) July 27, 2017

Meek & Safaree take a L for not getting nicki pregnant 🖕🏽😂 pic.twitter.com/2jbv96Mxho — XXL Freshmen 2018 (@XXLfreshman2018) July 28, 2017

Safaree and Nicki split back in 2014, and three years later, love still burns.

