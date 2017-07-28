Entertainment
The Internet Demolishes Amber Rose For Saying Philly Women Aren’t ‘Traditionally’ Attractive

Usually when Amber Rose makes headlines, it’s for something powerful and uplifting to women — but this time, the star is being called out for doing the exact opposite.

On a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast, Muva said that she comes from an area she “never felt like [she] belonged there” because she always felt “bigger” than the city.  She told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, “I don’t know how I can say this without sounding f**ked up,” she warned, “But a lot of the people where I’m from aren’t traditionally attractive people.”

The Philadelphia native bragged about her beauty being a blessing and a curse. The Internet let her have it:

Amber definitely pissed off the wrong social media groups: Black and feminist Twitter. On Friday, Muva began damage control and attempted an apology. See below:

What are your thoughts on Muva’s apology? Oh, and let’s hope Amber  Rose is familiar with Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Phyllis Hyman, Eve, Holly Robinson Pete, Jill Scott and many more.

