The Internet Demolishes Amber Rose For Saying Philly Women Aren’t ‘Traditionally’ Attractive

Usually when Amber Rose makes headlines, it’s for something powerful and uplifting to women — but this time, the star is being called out for doing the exact opposite.

On a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast, Muva said that she comes from an area she “never felt like [she] belonged there” because she always felt “bigger” than the city. She told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, “I don’t know how I can say this without sounding f**ked up,” she warned, “But a lot of the people where I’m from aren’t traditionally attractive people.”

Amber Rose says Philly girls are not "traditionally attractive…" thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/hh7CIlwdgA — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) July 27, 2017

The Philadelphia native bragged about her beauty being a blessing and a curse. The Internet let her have it:

Amber Rose said a lot of Philly girls are ugly? She must be blind… pic.twitter.com/cH9kdbUIlh — K!Ds#f✞he90's 不老 (@KiDsOfThe9XS) July 27, 2017

What Amber Rose said shows how she feels about people in predominately black areas.Having lighter skin doesn't make you beautiful. Be humble pic.twitter.com/sXDnTJk7ZN — 🌻Shantanese Snow❄️ (@LunarSnow1) July 27, 2017

how does amber rose call herself a "feminist" & says she wants to empower women then turns around & calls women ugly pic.twitter.com/0AdjNfJNB8 — taytay♛ (@tayyy_renne) July 27, 2017

Amber Rose next time she step off Philly International pic.twitter.com/kIMpZjONpf — Lord Snow (@Fat_Rell) July 27, 2017

Timeout. So Amber Rose wants men to stop being shallow and slut shaming but she referred to herself as the only beautiful girl in Philly? — Ms. Penny Isaac (@mspennyisaac) July 27, 2017

Amber definitely pissed off the wrong social media groups: Black and feminist Twitter. On Friday, Muva began damage control and attempted an apology. See below:

Amber Rose Speaks pic.twitter.com/IH0FNjr1Cw — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) July 27, 2017

What are your thoughts on Muva’s apology? Oh, and let’s hope Amber Rose is familiar with Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Phyllis Hyman, Eve, Holly Robinson Pete, Jill Scott and many more.