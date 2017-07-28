Rep. John Delaney Announces Run For President In 2020

Instead of a run for Maryland Governor, Rep. John Delaney is reportedly going for a bigger job: President of the United States.
According to reports Delaney is set to announce that he will run for the highest office in the United States in 2020. Delaney, a former banking entrepreneur surprised many in 2012 when he defeated Republican Rep. Roscoe Bartlett. His district includes western Maryland and a large section of Maryland’s largest county, Montgomery County.
He is one of the House’s wealthiest members and has a net worth of roughly $90 million so he has more than enough to challenge Donald Trump and others.
Source: Yahoo News
