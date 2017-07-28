Rep. John Delaney Announces Run For President In 2020

Photo by

National
Home > National

Rep. John Delaney Announces Run For President In 2020

WOL News Desk
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) speak

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Instead of a run for Maryland Governor, Rep. John Delaney is reportedly going for a bigger job: President of the United States.

According to reports Delaney is set to announce that he will run for the highest office in the United States in 2020. Delaney, a former banking entrepreneur surprised many in 2012 when he defeated Republican Rep. Roscoe Bartlett. His district includes western Maryland and a large section of Maryland’s largest county, Montgomery County.

He is one of the House’s wealthiest members and has a net worth of roughly $90 million so he has more than enough to challenge Donald Trump and others.

Source: Yahoo News

11 Celebs Who Support Donald Trump

10 photos Launch gallery

11 Celebs Who Support Donald Trump

Continue reading 11 Celebs Who Support Donald Trump

11 Celebs Who Support Donald Trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos