New Face, Who Dis? Foxy Brown’s Look Has Everyone Talking

Shay Jones

On Thursday night, Foxy Brown appeared on Instagram premiering what appeared to be a completely new face.

The ‘Ill-Na-Na,’ rapper was recorded half-mouthing the words to a previously released song that took shots at Remy Ma.

I STARTED DIS SHIT!!!!!🔥🔥🦊….. And wait til' dem see MI DAWTA!!!!!!👶🏼🦊 #BABYFOX❤️ A post shared by @foxybrown on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

“I STARTED DIS SHIT!!!!!….And wait till’ y’all see MY DAWTA!!!!!! #BABYFOX,” the rapper wrote.

This video makes us wonder if the audio and the track were disconnected? We have so many questions.

Will this reignite the long stewing beef between the two New York natives?

**Continuously refreshes Remy Ma’s Instagram page to find out.

