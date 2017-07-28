Amber Rose: Philly Women Aren’t ‘Traditionally Attractive’

Amber Rose is facing heavy backlash over comments she made about Philly women not being “traditionally attractive.”

Amber, a south Philly native, appeared on the Drink Champs podcast where she opened up about the “gift and curse” of beauty.

“I grew up in a very poor neighborhood. I don’t know how to say this without sounding fucked up. A lot of the people where I’m from aren’t traditionally attractive people. For me being blessed with beauty a beautiful know, it’s a blessing and a curse. To grow up in such an area and to be blessed with beauty it was very difficult to me. A lot of people used to be like you’re not from South Philly, you’re from California.”

The interview has sparked major backlash, as her comments were taken as controversial.

Now I gotta set an alert so I remember to cuss Amber Rose out next week. — king crissle (@crissles) July 28, 2017

how does amber rose call herself a "feminist" & says she wants to empower women then turns around & calls women ugly pic.twitter.com/0AdjNfJNB8 — taytay♛ (@tayyy_renne) July 27, 2017

amber rose, no one feels bad for you for growing up pretty. people are out here w real life issues. — ARIELLE (@AriiJBlige) July 27, 2017

Amber Rose’s comment is one the reasons why there’s a stigma of light skin women thinking they’re prettier than everyone. But I digress… — ayanna 🌺 (@Maat___) July 27, 2017

Amber responded to the uproar on Instagram, but it seems her apology only made it worse.

#PressPlay #AmberRose speaks… View previous post! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

“I know people want me to be a superficial bitch, but I’m not that person,” she says. one Philly native, Torrei Hart, is particularly upset and posted this video online.

Watch the full interview, below:

RELATED STORIES:

On Amber Rose, Bush Politics & Feminism

Amber Rose Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]