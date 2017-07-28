Amber Rose: Philly Women Aren’t ‘Traditionally Attractive’

Amber Rose is facing heavy backlash over comments she made about Philly women not being “traditionally attractive.”
Amber, a south Philly native, appeared on the Drink Champs podcast where she opened up about the “gift and curse” of beauty.
“I grew up in a very poor neighborhood. I don’t know how to say this without sounding fucked up. A lot of the people where I’m from aren’t traditionally attractive people. For me being blessed with beauty a beautiful know, it’s a blessing and a curse. To grow up in such an area and to be blessed with beauty it was very difficult to me. A lot of people used to be like you’re not from South Philly, you’re from California.”
The interview has sparked major backlash, as her comments were taken as controversial.
Amber responded to the uproar on Instagram, but it seems her apology only made it worse.
“I know people want me to be a superficial bitch, but I’m not that person,” she says. one Philly native, Torrei Hart, is particularly upset and posted this video online.
Watch the full interview, below:
RELATED STORIES:
On Amber Rose, Bush Politics & Feminism
Amber Rose Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]