Watch: Police Racially Profile Young Black Businessman

Marlin Gipson, a 20-year-old college student who owns a lawn cutting business, raised more than $20,000 by Friday on a fundraising site.

The Houston, Texas man is suing the Harris County Constable Precinct One for an alleged racial profiling incident that ended with an officer using a Taser and police dog to arrest him on July 18.

Every fed up Black person in AmeriKKKa needs to think about what this young brother #MarlinGipson said.. #RealTalk 💯 pic.twitter.com/8rn45R2lfQ — Harrison Thurman (@HarryO1975) July 28, 2017

The Huffington Post reported that the Harris County Constable Administrator Alan Rosen defended his officers at a press conference on Wednesday.

“I don’t believe our officers have done one thing wrong at all. What I have seen thus far is falsities – untruths,” Rosen said.

Just how sick U.S. policing is:#MarlinGipson simply conducting his biz when white cop wants to play 'slave catcher'pic.twitter.com/0ufr4fU5sd — Jayson (@JayT584) July 27, 2017

However, Gipson’s viral video shows the White officer confronting him while distributing business cards.

“I’m trying to make money,” Gipson told the officer, who asked what he was doing in that neighborhood.

Things got unhinged when the officer asked Gipson for his name and date of birth, which he gave and then asked the officer for his identification. After ignoring Gipson’s request, the officer tried to arrest him. However, people witnessing the escalating encounter began yelling accusations of police harassment of a Black man.

Gipson also recorded round two, in which officers showed up later at his home. According to Gibson, the officers broke down a bathroom door and tasered him twice. They also released a K-9 on him. The officers charged Gipson with evading arrest and giving false identification.

Rosen denied that his officers racially profiled Gipson, claiming they became suspicious when Gipson didn’t immediately identify himself.

The police also claim that Gipson had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, which they discovered after the arrest.

However, according to The Post, Gipson’s attorney, Lee Merritt, said he couldn’t find an outstanding warrant on his client, accusing the police of launching a slander campaign.

SOURCE: YouCaring.com, Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Florida State Attorney Skillfully Calls Out Cop For Racial Profiling

New York Cops Assault, Racially Profile Retired Black Corrections Officer