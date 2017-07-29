Deja Perez

“What’s Poppin” Week In Review With Deja Perez July 24-28

Deja Perez
Here’s The Top Stories From Deja Perez‘s “What’s Poppin’ Week In Review”

Amber Rose: Philly Women Aren’t ‘Traditionally Attractive’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Expecting Their Third Child

#DemBabies: The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé and Jay’s Twins Sir Carter And Rumi

Report: Usher Could Face More Lawsuits After Herpes Revelation

[The Fam Exclusive] Danni Starr Sits Down With Woman Who Allegedly Met R. Kelly Gives Explosive Details [Explict]

