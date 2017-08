When it rains, it pours.

R. Kelly told US last week that he was continuing his tour despite the outrageous claims about him. Well, since then it has been reported that he has hired a crisis management team as his shows are being cancelled due to low ticket sales.

Not to say we told you so…But we told you so

