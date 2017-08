Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

In today’s Danni’s Dish, we talked about Lil Duval standing by his statements about transgender people, Beyonce possibly signing on to voice Nala in the live action Lion King remake and Idris Elba bigging up Bodak Yellow.

