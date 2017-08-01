FirstTimeISawMe: Team Beautiful Hits Netflix Studios To Discuss Minority Representation In Media

#TeamBeautiful was invited to Netflix studios to discuss the importance of diverse representation in media. We touch on #FirstTimeISeeMe, a discussion on the first time we saw ourselves reflected on TV, and what that moment meant to us.
