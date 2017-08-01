‘Boondocks’ Creator And ‘Girls Trip’ Producer Team Up For Series About Slavery Reparations

Amazon alt-history drama 'Black America' from Will Packer & Aaron McGruder will depict a 'post-reparations America' https://t.co/YCJ9rG1bZm pic.twitter.com/F8GgUKjbAT — Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) August 1, 2017

Just days after HBO was dragged by the Internet for their upcoming series Confederate, which envisions America before the fictitious Third American Civil War (a.k.a. slavery still exists), producers Aaron McGruder and Will Packer have announced their antidote to the network’s pitch.

According to Deadline, the Boondocks creator and the Think Like a Man director are teaming up to create a new drama series for Amazon entitled Black America, which portrays a reality where Black people were given Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama as post-slavery reparations.

In the series, the three states are ar odds with their Big Neighbor, the US, which is in the state of decline. Packer said in a statement, “You would be hard pressed to find many Black Americans who have not thought about the concept of reparation, what would happen if reparations were actually given? As a content creator, the fact that that is something that has been discussed thoroughly throughout various demographics of people in this country but yet never been explored to my knowledge in any real way in long-form content, I thought it was a tremendous opportunity to delve into the story, to do it right.”

Black America’s announcement is refreshing for anyone who participated in Twitter’s #NoConfederate campaign during Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones. Packer added, “It felt this was the appropriate time to make sure that audiences and the creative community knew that there was a project that preexisted and we are pretty far down the road with it.”

No word on when the series is set to air, but after creating shows like Black Jesus and movies like Girls Trip — we trust Aaron McGruder and Will Packer to share our stories. Will you be watching?