Lil Duval Has More To Say About The Backlash Over His Transphobic Comments

Backlash againstand The Breakfast Club has continued after the comedian dropped by the show and said a transgender woman would have to die if she revealed her identity after they had sex.

Lil Duval continued his sentiments when he went on TMZ Live on Monday. The comedian said he has no problem with transgender or gay people, but his main issue is if someone lies about their gender to have sex with him. In his mind, that person is taking away his “power of choice.” When pressed about his statements on actually killing a transgender person, Duval said insanity is what would make him do it. “That’s psychological damage,” he said “I went crazy right then I guess because that’s what that made me do.” You can watch a clip of his statements below.



Meanwhile, according to a Mic.com analysis on violence against transgender people, 35% of transgender homicides were due to intimate partner violence. The study explained many guys killed their partners after learning they were trans or out of fear of being outed for being with a trans woman.

We’ll keep you updated as a #BoycottTheBreakFastClub and #TransFolksAreNotaJoke gains traction on social media.

