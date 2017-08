Can Kobe live!!!?… After posting a picture of his #mambathick body…the internet lost their minds..but have no fear! Kobe says give him 30 days to get it right and get it tight! My take is….if you can’t love Kobe at his #thickmamba weight..you don’t deserve him…

Kobe Bryant flaunted his #mambathick dad bod then immediately deleted the picture and engaged Mamba mode. 😂 #kobebryant #blackmamba pic.twitter.com/bMRySwxmEm — Chop Shop (@ChopShop702) August 1, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: