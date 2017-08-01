Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship

Danielle Jennings

Last summer Simone Manuel made history and captured America’s hearts when she became the first black women to win a gold medal in an individual Olympic swimming event at the Rio Olympics. While many athletes would consider slowing down after such a victory, Manuel continues to rack up wins as she just won her latest swimming world championship.

At just 20-years-old, Simone Manuel has already made her fair share of history more than once and her latest win will once again place her in the record books. She just set a new American record for women’s swimming, all while making her exceptional skills in the pool look incredibly easy. The Huffington Post reports on Manuel’s impressive championship win, her time and more.

Via Huffington Post:

On [July 28], [Simone] Manuel scored gold over world record holder Sarah Sjöström in the world 100m freestyle in Budapest for the 2017 World Aquatics Championships. Manuel beat out Sjöström by mere milliseconds ― 52.27 seconds to the Swedish’s 52.31 seconds ― setting a new American record.

Manuel, who trailed right behind Sjöström until the final 10 meters, told NBC Sports that she never loses faith in herself during a race. “I always think I have a shot,” the 20-year-old swimmer said. “It’s kind of been ingrained in me with [having] my two older brothers and just always wanting to keep up with somebody.”

In an interview with NBC Sports after her win, Manuel talked about how she hoped to inspire the younger generation of swimmers who are watching her success. “It means a lot. This medal is not just for me. It’s for a whole bunch of people who came before and have been an inspiration to me,” she said. “And it’s for all the people after me who believe they can do it and I just want to be an inspiration to others that you can do it.”

We at HB want to congratulate Simone Manuel on her championship win and all around #BlackGirlMagic!

