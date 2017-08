Beyonce and Jay Z have been uber busy!!!

They gave us 2 epic albums!!! “Lemonade” and “4:44” and they welcomed the twins into the world!! Well now i’m hearing that they are planning to renew their wedding vows. Which would make sense because in April it will be 10 years!

Speaking of King Bey…she’s in the final talks to voice Nala in the “Lion King” remake…and she’s probably gonna executive produce the soundtrack for a cool $25m!!

