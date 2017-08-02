Danni’s Dish: Bobby V. Should Just Admit He Has A Type & Move On

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Ray Lewis has more to say about the Colin Kaepernick situation and we just want him to shut up. Safaree‘s hairline either is gone or been pushed way back and singer Bobby V. needs to admit he has a type and be free. All of that and more on Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
1. Keeping the ‘fro in shape is a must.Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Stand for something, or fall for anything.Source:Getty 2 of 9
3. Woke bae.Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. Leader of the pack.Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. “It’s better to be a lion for a day, than a sheep all your life.”- Elizabeth KennySource:Getty 5 of 9
6. “It is our duty to fight for our freedom.”- Assata ShakurSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. Dignity, Pride, Roots.Source:Getty 7 of 9
8. #KnowYourRightsOakland #KnowYourRightsCamp 📷: @ttime32Source:Instagram 8 of 9
9. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. “- MLKSource:Instagram 9 of 9
