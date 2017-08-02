Danni’s Dish: Bobby V. Should Just Admit He Has A Type & Move On

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Ray Lewis has more to say about the Colin Kaepernick situation and we just want him to shut up. Safaree‘s hairline either is gone or been pushed way back and singer Bobby V. needs to admit he has a type and be free. All of that and more on Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!