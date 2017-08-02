106 & Park Live

Danni’s Dish: Bobby V. Should Just Admit He Has A Type & Move On

The Fam In The Morning
Ray Lewis has more to say about the Colin Kaepernick situation and we just want him to shut up. Safaree‘s hairline either is gone or been pushed way back and singer Bobby V. needs to admit he has a type and be free. All of that and more on Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

