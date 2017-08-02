Watch Tyler Perry Hilariously Try To Pass As Drake

had jokes for some foreigners who wanted to take a picture with him in L.A. Before getting in his car, the filmmaker snapped a picture with two French women who asked for a photo. The ladies assumed he was famous without actually knowing who he was. One of the ladies asked Perry if he was a rapper.

Perry’s response? “Yes, I’m a rapper.” When one of the camera people tried to tell the ladies that Perry was a movie director, Perry doubled down on his fib and said, “No, I’m Drake.” You can watch the footage below.



Leave it to a non-melinated foreigner to believe every Black person in L.A. is a rapper!

