These White People On Twitter Can’t Deal With The Upcoming ‘Black America’ Show

If you haven’t checked your weather advisory today, be warned that a storm is coming! White tears are swooping in like a flood againstand‘s new show Black America. The upcoming project will explore an alternate reality where Black people were given Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana as post-slavery reparations.

News of the show came just as HBO’s announced Confederate, a show where U.S. slavery is still around in 2017. The HBO project sparked a #NoConfederate campaign on social media. Black America will be available on Amazon and already White folks are crying racism. For your entertainment, below are a few droplets of salty tears that hit the Internet.

Please tell me why so many racist named shows are coming out. IE Black America

If we put out White America would there not be a protest? — Proud Christian Mom (@Courtneyking85) August 1, 2017

Make no mistake: in BOTH upcoming series "Black America" & "Confederate" whites will be portrayed as racist monsters & morally inferior — Jake Bradford (@jake_bradford_1) August 2, 2017

So Confederate is racist but Black America isn’t??? What the actual hell — Proud Conservative (@CureLiberalism1) August 1, 2017

Black America ya this won't be racist and/or bias — RdmDude (@BostonAnti_Lib) August 1, 2017

As expected, the BLM thugs embrace their remaking of history with Amazon's "Black America". If whites do it, it's "racist" #TuesdayThoughts — The Incredible Link (@TheLinkcredible) August 1, 2017

The #NoConfederate people are celebrating the Black America show. Which only proves that to them, diversity means non white — [Brandon] (@D3F4ULT3D) August 1, 2017

Blacks are so fragile, they can't allow the show Confederate, but are happy to get the show Black America and get to rewrite history. — Stupid Funposter (@StupidFunposter) August 1, 2017

name has nothing to do with it. McGruder is a racist blames whites 4 current condition of much of black community in America. — I party w/Jesus (@ERBALIZT) August 1, 2017

Another day, another storm.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: