These White People On Twitter Can’t Deal With The Upcoming ‘Black America’ Show

If you haven’t checked your weather advisory today, be warned that a storm is coming! White tears are swooping in like a flood against Aaron McGruder and Will Packer‘s new show Black America. The upcoming project will explore an alternate reality where Black people were given Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana as post-slavery reparations.
News of the show came just as HBO’s announced Confederate, a show where U.S. slavery is still around in 2017. The HBO project sparked a #NoConfederate campaign on social media. Black America will be available on Amazon and already White folks are crying racism. For your entertainment, below are a few droplets of salty tears that hit the Internet.
Another day, another storm.
