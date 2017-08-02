Rachel Lindsay Claps Back At Bigoted ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

One contestant from ABC’s The Bachelorette has been in the hot seat for his past tweets that took shots at women, Black people, the LGBT community, Islam, and Black Lives Matter. You can check the tweets fromthat ranged from 2015 to 2016 below.

Now, the bachelorette herself, Rachel Lindsay, has some words for Lee, which said on Monday night’s episode. “I feel like I’m in such a unique position, I have the opportunity to be a spokesperson for African Americans, for women and I just feel like you had such an amazing opportunity to be surrounded by different people and different cultures and you didn’t take advantage of that,” she told Lee, with the audience’s support. “You can meet me backstage and I’d be more than happy to give you a Black history lesson and a lesson on women’s rights.”

The other male contestants from the show later pushed Lee for an apology after he avoided taking responsibility. Finally, he said, “I completely denounce that, and I denounce that Lee,” talking about his previous tweets. “I want to learn. … I’m sorry for saying things when I was not educated and ignorant in those subjects. That tweet was racist and I denounce it.” You can watch clips from the segment here.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: