Judge Sentences ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl On Multiple Charges

Danielle Bregoli has gotten away with too much in her few minutes of fame. The viral sensation skipped jail time on Tuesday when a judge sentenced her to five years probation after pleading guilty to four charges back in June, including two counts of grand theft, possession of marijuana and filing a false police report.

BREAKING: Danielle Bregoli sentenced to probation until the age of 19 (she's 14). pic.twitter.com/xutlLDDTZm — Wanda Moore (@WandaMooreWPTV) August 1, 2017

According to TMZ, the judge ruled that the 14-year-old, who was sentenced in Delray Beach, Florida, will be allowed to complete her probation in California, where she’s currently living with her mom. The other charges Danielle faced were dropped due to the viral star striking a plea deal.

This isn’t the only legal drama Bregoli is dealing with these days. You may recall that the controversial teen’s father is trying to dismiss his child support payments now that she’s making money of her own. Bregoli may have gotten off a little easy this time, but sources say she may still be facing charges in an incident where she and a friend threw ice cream at a woman and were later involved in a street brawl.

Fame (and money) is one hell of a drug.