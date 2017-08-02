Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over Canceled Tour Dates

Yeezy wants his bread.

Staff
Leave a comment

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Kanye West thought he had it all figured out when he canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour in November, following his mental breakdown.

But it looks like things didn’t turn out as lucrative for the rapper as he had hoped. According to TMZ, Yeezy’s touring company is suing Lloyd’s of London to get its money back for the shortened Saint Pablo tour. The suit says that a loss claim was tendered just two days after West checked himself into a psychiatric center, but he and his company, Very Good Touring, Inc., still have not been paid more than eight months later.

You may recall that Kanye canceled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour after spending eight days at UCLA Medical Center. Court docs also show that Lloyd’s may never pay up because they suspect Kanye’s marijuana use caused his breakdown.

However, Yeezy’s team says Lloyd’s of London has no proof of its weed theory, and is merely looking for “any ostensible excuse no matter how fanciful” to deny payment on the policy. A spokesperson for Lloyd’s of London said the company wouldn’t comment on active cases.

Very Good Touring, Inc is suing Lloyd’s for $9.8 million plus interest.

Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

10 Reasons Why We're Officially Done With Kanye West

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why We're Officially Done With Kanye West

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why We’re Officially Done With Kanye West

10 Reasons Why We're Officially Done With Kanye West

Kanye West has gotten away with a lot of things over the years that we probably wouldn't accept from any other artist. In his latest rant, he admits that if he'd voted, it would've been for Donald Trump. So is it official, are we over Yeezy? Check out these 10 reasons why we're officially done with Kanye West.  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos