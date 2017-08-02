Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over Canceled Tour Dates

But it looks like things didn’t turn out as lucrative for the rapper as he had hoped. According to TMZ, Yeezy’s touring company is suing Lloyd’s of London to get its money back for the shortened Saint Pablo tour. The suit says that a loss claim was tendered just two days after West checked himself into a psychiatric center, but he and his company, Very Good Touring, Inc., still have not been paid more than eight months later.

You may recall that Kanye canceled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour after spending eight days at UCLA Medical Center. Court docs also show that Lloyd’s may never pay up because they suspect Kanye’s marijuana use caused his breakdown.

However, Yeezy’s team says Lloyd’s of London has no proof of its weed theory, and is merely looking for “any ostensible excuse no matter how fanciful” to deny payment on the policy. A spokesperson for Lloyd’s of London said the company wouldn’t comment on active cases.

Very Good Touring, Inc is suing Lloyd’s for $9.8 million plus interest.