Vince Staples Drags R. Kelly Over Sex Cult Allegations

R.Kelly has been catching heat ever since news broke earlier this month that the R&B legend allegedly holds young women hostage as part of a sex cult in his home.

Ironically enough, young people are the ones speaking out against the 51-year-old’s disturbing behavior, despite the fact that most of them are barely old enough to remember Kelly’s long history of manipulating underage women. Vince Staples is the latest millennial to call out the singer, via social media, for his foul antics.

He tweeted:

This nigga R Kelly is a fool. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

Look at this nigga pic.twitter.com/aUkcn3YFnB — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

I can't believe y'all call me weird. I ain't never wore a super villain disguise & a headband. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

The roast session didn’t stop there. Vince went on to post clips of old R. Kelly videos:

Cuh smoked out https://t.co/M8kN6OTAEQ — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

When R. Kelly fans started coming for the rapper, he replied:

Since you love R kelly so much have him perform at your daughters next birthday party. No? Ok thought so. https://t.co/g9jDplrU5i — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

R. Kelly is gon get these jokes regardless. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

I don't care if you wrote the Happy Birthday song if you pee pee on a 9th grade girl I'm never giving you a pass the jokes flying. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

Vince Staples’ anti-R. Kelly rant comes just days after another young artist, Vic Mensa, said that Kelly “needs to be locked away forever.”

Listen to the kids, bro.

