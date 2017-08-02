Ne-Yo Has Some Serious Advice For Bobby V. And Other R&B Artists [Exclusive Interview]

Ne-Yo stopped through ATL and spent some quality time with Maria More and some lucky fans at our Ne-Yo meet and greet. During the interview with Maria, Ne-Yo had some really wise words for Bobby V and other R&B artists who feel as though that can not be themselves. Check out Ne-Yo’s advice to Bobby V below..
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @majicatl
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Ne-Yo Meet & Greet [Exclusive Photos]
26 photos Launch gallery
Ne-Yo Meet & Greet [Exclusive Photos]
1. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 1 of 26
2. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 2 of 26
3. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 3 of 26
4. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 4 of 26
5. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 5 of 26
6. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 6 of 26
7. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 7 of 26
8. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 8 of 26
9. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 9 of 26
10. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 10 of 26
11. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 11 of 26
12. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 12 of 26
13. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 13 of 26
14. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 14 of 26
15. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 15 of 26
16. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 16 of 26
17. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 17 of 26
18. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 18 of 26
19. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 19 of 26
20. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 20 of 26
21. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 21 of 26
22. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 22 of 26
23. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 23 of 26
24. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 24 of 26
25. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 25 of 26
26. Neyo Meet & GreetSource:VDavisVisuals 26 of 26
comments – Add Yours