Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And Bikes

is stepping up her push to help school girls in Malawi make it to class and stay there.

RiRi may be a good girl gone bad, but she’s got a heart of gold. The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced today that it has teamed up with bike-sahre platform ofo for the 1 KM Action.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the initiative supplements the Clara Lionel Foundation’s Global Scholarship Program that benefits school girls in Malawi. The partnership will supply scholarship students with bikes to make it a bit easier for girls to get to school in a safer and timely manner.

“I’m so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation’s new partnership with ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education, and also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down those very long walks they make to and from school all alone,” Rihanna stated in a press release.

The first fleet of bikes have already gone out, and the bike donation program will last five years. The hope is that the effort will help more girls remain in school as the challenges of transportation prompt many bright young women to drop out.

“We are delighted to work with Rihanna and the Clara Lionel Foundation on this innovative initiative as we are keen to help improve education accessibility for students living in poverty,” ofo founder and CEO Dai Wei said in a release. “We believe in unlocking every corner in the world with equal access to education as well as with our bike-sharing scheme.”

RELATED STORIES:

Rihanna Hilariously Responds To Folks Obsessed With Her Weight

Rihanna’s Boobs Are The Star Of The ‘Valerian’ Premiere In London

Work: Is Rihanna Dating A Billionaire?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: