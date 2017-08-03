This H.E.R. Performance Has Over 40k Views on YouTube! Here’s Why [VIDEO]

The ever mysterious R&B vocalist H.E.R. performed her first-ever live show in Los Angeles during BET Awards Weekend, but we still can’t see her face.

The 19-year-old singer, songwriter, guitarist and pianist first hit the scene in 2016 with 7-track EP Vol. 1. The debut project landed at no. 1 on iTunes R&B charts. The enigma has released music videos and another project, Vol. 2, all without revealing her true identity. In fact, her name H.E.R. is an acronym which stands for “having everything revealed.” Ironic, right?!

Many fans predict that she is child prodigy Gabi Wilson, who’s first televised performance was on the Maury Show when she was 5 years old and landed a deal with RCA at the age of 14. This theory makes sense since Gabi never released an album and H.E.R. is signed to RCA as well, but the young starlet has yet to confirm or deny.

Popular Hip-Hop site Genius, digs a little deeper in this mystery and supplies some pretty substantial evidence supporting the Gabi Wilson – H.E.R. connection. In an article penned September 13, 2016, Genius writes:

RCA Records announced the signing of rising star Gabi Wilson after the success of her single, “Something To Prove.” In March 2015, she premiered her “Jungle” cover on Complex—the same one that appears on H.E.R.’s debut project.

From a quick listen, it’s not hard to tell they’re the same artist. Here’s the original version of “Jungle” released under Gabi Wilson’s real name:

And here’s the new version released under the name “H.E.R.”:

While it’s kind of fun playing a game of guess who with the artist behind some of the last two years’ most honest music, H.E.R. is quoted as saying she’s only been showing up in silhouette because she wants fans and listeners to focus on the music.

She told NPR: “I feel like this is the era of the anti-star,” the musician says. “I really just wanted it to be about the music, and get away from, ‘Who is she with?’ and ‘What is she wearing?’ I want people to feel the emotion, try to relate to the way that I look or want to be like me in the way that I’m living or whatever.”

Regardless of what she looks like, H.E.R. is a beast sonically and her live performance is still engaging despite not seeing her face-to-face. Check out her first-ever live performance from the 2017 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards above, and allow our Online Editor and Entertainment Reporter Bobby Pen to take you inside the event with Sevyn Streeter, Super-Producer Jimmy Jam, 2017 XXL Freshman Kyle + more in the video below.

So what do you think? Do you really need to see H.E.R. to catch the vibe? Sound off below!

